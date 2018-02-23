Making Caribbean style cobia with Bonefish Grill

PHOTO: Getty Images (Photo: Aaron Davidson, 2014 Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - We invited Chef Mike from Bonefish Grill to show us how to make Caribbean style cobia.

Bonefish Grill is located at 1100 East Paris Avenue in Grand Rapids. You can visit their website by following this link.

The recipes used on the show are below.

Caribbean Style Cobia

Ingredients:

2 each 7 oz. Cobia Fillets (Grouper or Mahi work as well)

6 each 16/20 count Shrimp, Peeled and deveined with tail on

2 each Bamboo Skewers, 8” long

1 TBSP Blackening Spice

Pinch of Sea Salt and Freshly Cracked Black Pepper

5 Spritz of Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 each Pineapple Spears, 4-5” Long

1/4 Cup Vanilla Rum Butter sauce

1/4 Cup Pineapple Salsa

2 tsp Coconut, Lightly Toasted

Directions:

1. Fire up the grill to 400°F.

2. Place the fish and shrimp on a flat tray.

3. Place three shrimp on each skewer through the thick, head end. (This will make them easier to handle)

4. Sprinkle both sides of the fish and shrimp with blackening spice, sea salt, and black pepper. Ensure both sides have been evenly coated.

5. Spray the hot grill with extra virgin olive oil. Spray the fish and shrimp as well.

6. Place the fish on the grill at 2 o’clock position and cook 1-2 minutes. Use a spatula to rotate the fish to 10 o’clock position. Cook an additional 1-2 minutes.

7. Flip the fish over carefully and repeat step 6.

8. After flipping the fish, place your shrimp on the grill. Grill each side for 1-2 minutes.

9. Place the pineapple spears on the grill for 1-2 minutes on each side until they have light grill marks.

10. Transfer the fish, shrimp, and grilled pineapple to a serving platter.

11. Drizzle each fish fillet with 2 oz. of vanilla rum butter sauce and divide the pineapple salsa and toasted coconut evenly over top.

12. Plate each fish with a grilled pineapple spear and your favorite sides.

Ingredients for Vanilla Rum Butter Sauce:

4 TBSP White Wine, Dry

4 TBSP White Wine Vinegar

2 TBSP Shallots, Minced

1/3 Cup Heavy Cream

Pinch of Kosher Salt

1/2 LB Butter Unsalted, Cut into cubes and chilled

1/4 tsp Vanilla Extract

Directions for Vanilla Rum Butter Sauce:

1. Combine white wine, white wine vinegar, and shallots in a saucepan over medium heat.

2. Bring to a simmer and cook for about 5 minutes until liquid begins to thicken to a syrup consistency.

3. Add heavy cream and salt, mix well and simmer for 1 additional minute.

4. Reduce heat to low and slowly add cubed butter while constantly whisking to combine.

5. Remove from heat once all the butter has been incorporated and add the vanilla extract, mix well.

6. Strain the butter sauce to remove any particulates and serve immediately.

Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned

2 oz. Bourbon

.75 oz. Vanilla simple syrup

Fresh orange wedge

Bordeaux cherry

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Procedure:

1. Combine all the ingredients into mixing glass, except Bourbon and muddle.

2. Pack mixing glass with ice, add Bourbon and roll twice.

3. Strain into a rocks glass with ice.

4. Garnish with Bordeaux cherry and orange wedge peel.

Helpful Hints:

You can use any Bourbon you prefer.

Best served over a large ice cube. Recommend a large square or circular ice mold for best results.

Fun Fact: Have you ever wondered why some cocktail taste better over large ice cubes? Large ice cubes have a smaller surface area than a glass packed with small ice cubes causing the ice to melt more slowly and allowing the drinker to sip & enjoy their cocktail over a longer span of time without the cocktail becoming watered down.

2018 WZZM-TV