Memorial Day recipe: 7 layer salad

GRNAD RAPIDS, MICH. - “7 Layer Salad”

makes 4 salads

For the lemon thyme vinaigrette:

1 tsp picked and chopped thyme

1 tsp dijon mustard

1 tsp honey

juice of 4 lemons

1 garlic clove finely chopped

1/2 cup olive oil

pinch of salt

Directions:

In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients expect oil.

While whisking, slowly pour the oil in to emulsify the dressing.



For dill horseradish cream:

1/2 C mayo

1/2 C Sour Cream

1/4 C buttermilk

1 Tbsp prepared horseradish

1 tsp chopped fresh dill

2 cloves of garlic finely chopped

juice of 1 lemon

pinch of salt and cracked black pepper

Directions:

In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients.



For the salad:

4 carrots peeled and small diced

4 stalks of celery small diced

1 red onion small diced

2 cups shaved brussel sprouts

1 cup finely chopped raw broccoli

1/2 cup frozen peas thawed

1 pint of grape or cherry tomatoes halved

1 lb bacon cooked and finely chopped



In a large mixing bowl, combine all vegetables. Reserve bacon.



Directions:



Place 1/4 cup of the horseradish cream in the bottom of a salad bowl.

Toss the vegetables in the lemon thyme vinaigrette and add the desired amount on the horseradish cream.

Top with croutons and the bacon bits.

