Mother's Day recipe: Bacon Rose Bouquet

Ingredients:

1 pound sliced bacon

1 pound thick sliced bacon

Plastic flowers (a dozen fake roses)

Decorative vase

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit Lay the bacon on a flat surface and begin tightly rolling the roses, one piece at a time. Start with the widest end of the bacon, with the fat edge down. I like to use a combination of thick and thin bacon so I end up with a variety of rose shapes. Place the bacon on a wire rack over a baking sheet, pushing down slightly to “seat” them and the bottoms will flair out a bit. Place in the oven and cook for 45 minutes until brown. Check in on them occasionally.

While waiting for the bacon buds to cook, remove the petal flower portions from the plastic flowers, leaving only the stems and leaves. Pull all of the roses off from the stems. Pull the green backing off from the rose and then separate it into individual parts. Discard the petals and center red piece.

Put the bottom green piece back on the stem, but force it down so that roughly 1" of the stem protrudes. I like to tape the stems together at this point, but this is optional. Put the stems in your vase and fill with gravel or marbles to hold them in place. Insert the green stem into the center of the cooked bacon roses and go surprise your favorite bacon lover!

Chef Char teaches cooking classes at Kitchen 242 in the Muskegon Farmers Market.

Her class schedule can be found at this link.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV