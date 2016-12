Wine glass file photo

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Ring in the new year with the perfect pairing of cheeses and wine or champagne.

Kate Leeder from Aperitivo at the Downtown Market stopped by the 13 Morning News to give a demonstration.

You can visit Aperitivo at 435 Ionia Ave. SW in Grand Rapids.

Learn more on their website by clicking here.

(© 2016 WZZM)