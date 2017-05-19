Rush Creek Bistro unveils new summer menu

Executive Chef Lance Barber joined the News at Noon with a preview of some of Rush Creek Bistro's new menu offerings on Friday, May 19, 2017. (Photo: Meredith TerHaar, WZZM)

GRANDVILLE, MICH. - Rush Creek Bistro in Grandville is rolling out their new summer menu!

Executive Chef Lance Barber joined the News at Noon with a preview of some of their new menu offerings.

Roasted Tomato & Chicken Capellini

Recipe:

1 cup roasted tomato

2 oz chilled butter

¼ cup artichoke hearts

2 oz sliced red onion

1/2 cup baby spinach

1 airline chicken breast

8 oz angel hair pasta

Salt pepper to taste

Please view video above for directions.

Rush Creek Bistro is also hosting their annual Red Solo Cup party. It will include food, drinks and live music by Tony Reynolds on their tented patio on Saturday, May 20th from 7 - 10 p.m.

Rush Creek Bistro is located at 624 Port Sheldon Road in Grandville. You can view their hours and menu at their website.

