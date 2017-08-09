Summertime recipes: All fruit popsicles

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Try this fun summertime recipe from Chef Char Morse of Kitchen 242 at the Muskegon Farmers Market!
All Fruit Popsicles
Ingredients:
- 1 seedless watermelon, pureed
- Choice of any fruit:
- 1 pint fresh blueberries
- 1 pint fresh strawberries, sliced
- 1 pint fresh raspberries
- 1 pint fresh blackberries
- Fresh peach, sliced
You can also use fresh sliced kiwi, bananas, pineapple, sliced citrus fruits or the zest of citrus fruits!
Directions:
- Prepare a seedless watermelon for puree by cutting a small slice of rind off the bottom of the melon, about a 4 inch diameter. This new flat surface on the melon will keep the melon stable while working with it.
- Using a small knife, cut a hole in the top of the watermelon, about a 3-4 inch diameter and remove piece.
- Using an immersion blender, puree the watermelon inside by simply inserting the blender into the melon and stirring the blender around.
- Pour off any resulting watermelon puree into a jug or bowl.
- Continue with the puree process until it appears most of the red fruit is gone from the inside of the melon.
- Prepare popsicle molds – nothing wrong with using plastic cups – and popsicle sticks.
- Add fruit of choice to popsicle mold or cup.
- Pour watermelon puree over the fruit in the cup.
- Add a popsicle stick (or two if making big popsicles).
- Cover with Plastic wrap and place in freezer for six hours or more.
- When ready to enjoy, remove fruit popsicle from the freezer for five minutes before trying to remove from popsicle mold. Enjoy!
Watermelon Lemonade
Ingredients:
- 1 ¾ cups granulated sugar
- 8 cups water
- 1 ½ cups fresh squeezed lemon juice
- Sliced lemons for additional garnish
- Watermelon puree, frozen in ice cube tray
Directions:
- In a small saucepan, combine sugar and 1 cup water. Bring to a boil and stir to dissolve sugar. Allow to cool to room temperature.
- Remove seeds from lemon juice. In a pitcher, stir together the cooled syrup, lemon juice and remaining water. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
- When ready to serve, add watermelon ice cubes and sliced lemons to chilled lemonade.
- Serve with lemon slice, mint garnish and a straw.
Join Chef Char for a cooking class! Tickets to attend classes are available at this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/d/mi--muskegon/chef-char/
