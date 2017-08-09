Summertime recipes: All fruit popsicles

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Try this fun summertime recipe from Chef Char Morse of Kitchen 242 at the Muskegon Farmers Market!

All Fruit Popsicles

Ingredients:

1 seedless watermelon, pureed

Choice of any fruit:

1 pint fresh blueberries

1 pint fresh strawberries, sliced

1 pint fresh raspberries

1 pint fresh blackberries

Fresh peach, sliced

You can also use fresh sliced kiwi, bananas, pineapple, sliced citrus fruits or the zest of citrus fruits!

Directions:

Prepare a seedless watermelon for puree by cutting a small slice of rind off the bottom of the melon, about a 4 inch diameter. This new flat surface on the melon will keep the melon stable while working with it. Using a small knife, cut a hole in the top of the watermelon, about a 3-4 inch diameter and remove piece. Using an immersion blender, puree the watermelon inside by simply inserting the blender into the melon and stirring the blender around. Pour off any resulting watermelon puree into a jug or bowl. Continue with the puree process until it appears most of the red fruit is gone from the inside of the melon. Prepare popsicle molds – nothing wrong with using plastic cups – and popsicle sticks. Add fruit of choice to popsicle mold or cup. Pour watermelon puree over the fruit in the cup. Add a popsicle stick (or two if making big popsicles). Cover with Plastic wrap and place in freezer for six hours or more. When ready to enjoy, remove fruit popsicle from the freezer for five minutes before trying to remove from popsicle mold. Enjoy!

Watermelon Lemonade

Ingredients:

1 ¾ cups granulated sugar

8 cups water

1 ½ cups fresh squeezed lemon juice

Sliced lemons for additional garnish

Watermelon puree, frozen in ice cube tray

Directions:

In a small saucepan, combine sugar and 1 cup water. Bring to a boil and stir to dissolve sugar. Allow to cool to room temperature. Remove seeds from lemon juice. In a pitcher, stir together the cooled syrup, lemon juice and remaining water. Refrigerate until ready to serve. When ready to serve, add watermelon ice cubes and sliced lemons to chilled lemonade. Serve with lemon slice, mint garnish and a straw.

