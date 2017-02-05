Super Bowl recipe: Game Day Baked Chicken Wings

Game Day Baked Chicken Wings Two Ways: Spicy Buffalo and Asian Zing

Crispy Baked Wings

Ingredients:

5 pounds chicken wings

2 ½ Tablespoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

½ tsp pepper

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 250 F and place a wire rack on a large baking tray.

Cut each wing at the joint so you have a mini wing and a drumette. Dry the wings with paper towels, then place in a large bowl and add the baking powder, salt and pepper. Toss to combine.

Place in a single layer on the rack, skin side up. It's fine for them to be touching. Place on the lower shelf of the oven for 30 minutes.

After 30 minutes, turn the oven up to 425F, rotate the tray and place on a higher shelf in the oven for 45-50 minutes until the wings are golden and crispy. Take out of the oven to cool slightly before coating with your choice of one of the following wing sauces:

Asian Zing Sauce:

Ingredients:

1 tsp vegetable oil

pinch of salt and pepper

1 thumb-sized piece of ginger, peeled and minced

1 Tablespoon sweet sauce chili

2 Tablespoons honey

4 Tablespoons brown sugar

5 Tablespoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon lemon grass paste

Green onions, chopped, for garnish

Directions:

Place all of the sauce ingredients into a saucepan, stir and bring to a boil. Allow to bubble for 5-10 minutes until the sauce reduces and thickens slightly (it will thicken more as it cools). Turn off the heat. Place cooked wings in a large bowl and pour sauce over the wings. Toss to combine, then serve topped with chopped green onions.

Buffalo Sauce

Ingredients:

4 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

½ cup Frank's Original Red Hot Sauce

1 Tablespoon brown sugar

½ teaspoon salt

Directions:

Whisk together the Buffalo Sauce ingredients. Keep warm or reheat (to melt butter) just prior to using. Place cooked wings in a large bowl and pour sauce over wings. Serve with blue cheese dip and celery.



Chef Char Morse is a food blogger and culinary instructor. For more about Chef Char, please visit her website, chefcharmorse.com

