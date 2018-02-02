Super Bowl wings & dips by Chef Char Morse

Roasted chicken wings with carrots, celery sticks and dipping sauce - stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Still deciding on your big game menu? Consider these delicious wings and dips from Chef Char Morse!

Follow along with the recipe below and the video instructions above!

Wings

Ingredients:

Peanut oil, vegetable oil or canola oil for frying (about 10 cups)

¾ cup cornstarch

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

3 pounds chicken wings, tips removed, drumettes and flats separated

Directions:

Preheat oven to 250°. Let wings sit at room temperature 30 minutes; this will take off the chill and help them cook evenly. Pour peanut or canola oil into a large heavy pot to a depth of 2” and fit with a deep-fry thermometer. Heat over medium-high heat until thermometer registers 375°. Meanwhile, place cornstarch, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Working in 3 batches, dredge wings in cornstarch mixture, shaking off excess, then carefully lower wings into oil. Fry, turning occasionally, until chicken is cooked through and crust is golden brown and very crisp, 10–12 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack set inside a lined, rimmed baking sheet and transfer to oven to keep warm while you fry remaining wings. Transfer wings to a large bowl, add sauce of choice and toss to coat. Serve immediately with celery sticks and dips.

Traditional Buffalo

Sauce ingredients:

2 Tbls butter

½ cup hot pepper sauce (such as Frank’s)

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon Kosher salt,

½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Sauce directions:

Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in hot sauce, cayenne, salt and pepper until combined. Remove pan from heat and set aside; rewarm just before tossing with wing

Blue Cheese

Dip ingredients:

2 ounces mild blue cheese (such as Roquefort or Saint Agur), crumbled

¼ cup buttermilk

¼ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup sour cream

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper

Dip directions:

Whisk together blue cheese, buttermilk, mayonnaise, sour cream and lemon juice in a medium bowl. Season with salt and pepper.

Asian Zing

Sauce ingredients:

2 Tbls toasted sesame oil

2 Tbls ground fresh chili paste

2 Tbls sherry cooking wine

1/2 cup hoisin sauce

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp minced ginger

Sauce directions:

Add all ingredients and stir. Toss cooked wings in sauce.

Dip ingredients:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp minced ginger

1 tsp grated wasabi or horseradish

1 Tbls tamari

1 Tbls honey

1/3 cup diced green onion, cut thin

Dip directions:

Mix all dip ingredients in a bowl and serve.

