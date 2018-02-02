Super Bowl wings & dips by Chef Char Morse

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Still deciding on your big game menu? Consider these delicious wings and dips from Chef Char Morse!
Follow along with the recipe below and the video instructions above!
Wings
Ingredients:
- Peanut oil, vegetable oil or canola oil for frying (about 10 cups)
- ¾ cup cornstarch
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 3 pounds chicken wings, tips removed, drumettes and flats separated
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 250°. Let wings sit at room temperature 30 minutes; this will take off the chill and help them cook evenly.
- Pour peanut or canola oil into a large heavy pot to a depth of 2” and fit with a deep-fry thermometer. Heat over medium-high heat until thermometer registers 375°.
- Meanwhile, place cornstarch, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Working in 3 batches, dredge wings in cornstarch mixture, shaking off excess, then carefully lower wings into oil.
- Fry, turning occasionally, until chicken is cooked through and crust is golden brown and very crisp, 10–12 minutes.
- Transfer to a wire rack set inside a lined, rimmed baking sheet and transfer to oven to keep warm while you fry remaining wings.
- Transfer wings to a large bowl, add sauce of choice and toss to coat.
- Serve immediately with celery sticks and dips.
Traditional Buffalo
Sauce ingredients:
- 2 Tbls butter
- ½ cup hot pepper sauce (such as Frank’s)
- ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ½ teaspoon Kosher salt,
- ½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper
Sauce directions:
- Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in hot sauce, cayenne, salt and pepper until combined. Remove pan from heat and set aside; rewarm just before tossing with wing
Blue Cheese
Dip ingredients:
- 2 ounces mild blue cheese (such as Roquefort or Saint Agur), crumbled
- ¼ cup buttermilk
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- ¼ cup sour cream
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper
Dip directions:
- Whisk together blue cheese, buttermilk, mayonnaise, sour cream and lemon juice in a medium bowl.
- Season with salt and pepper.
Asian Zing
Sauce ingredients:
- 2 Tbls toasted sesame oil
- 2 Tbls ground fresh chili paste
- 2 Tbls sherry cooking wine
- 1/2 cup hoisin sauce
- 1 tsp minced garlic
- 1 tsp minced ginger
Sauce directions:
- Add all ingredients and stir.
- Toss cooked wings in sauce.
Dip ingredients:
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1 tsp minced garlic
- 1 tsp minced ginger
- 1 tsp grated wasabi or horseradish
- 1 Tbls tamari
- 1 Tbls honey
- 1/3 cup diced green onion, cut thin
Dip directions:
- Mix all dip ingredients in a bowl and serve.
