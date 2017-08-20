Vander Mill's 'Citrus Chile Short Ribs'

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Vander Mill - Citrus Chile Short Ribs (Costillas de Res)

Ingredients

Short ribs:

5 short ribs cross cut 1/2 inch

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 tbsp. smoked paprika

1 tbsp. ground cumin

1 tbsp. ground coriander

1 tbsp. granulated garlic

1 tbsp. granulated onion

1 tbsp. oregano

1 tsp. cayenne powder

Salt

Juice of 2 limes and oranges

Directions

Mix all ingredients for the rub.

Rub short ribs, marinate in citrus juice overnight.

Grill ribs 4 minutes per side. Cut between bones.

Latin Slaw

1 head napa, sliced

3 oranges

3 limes

2 lemons

1 onion sliced

1 tomato diced

1/4 chopped garlic

Salt/pepper

Directions:

Toss all slaw ingredients in bowl

Let stand 20 minutes

Eat and enjoy!

Vander Mill Grand Rapids is located at 505 Ball Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503. There is also a location at 14921 Cleveland St, Spring Lake, MI 49456.

On Thursday, August 31, 2017 Vander Mill will host their "Last Block Party" event. They will offering a special BBQ dinner deal -- Baltimore Pit Beef sandwich meal and a cider for $15, if you pre-order online. Click here to visit the event page and to pre-order tickets. The event supports the Mackenzie Ann Boyd Foundation, which promotes and protects educational programs for children with special needs in West Michigan.

Looking ahead to this Fall, Vander Mill Spring Lake is hosting their 8th Annual VanderFest celebration on October 7th.

You can learn more about Vander Mill's menu, hours of operation, events, etc. at www.vandermill.com

