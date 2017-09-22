What's cooking: Blueberry Sour Cream Pie

Blueberry Sour Cream Pie

Chef Char's First Recipe on WZZM, aired on Wednesday, September 24, 1997

Crust:

1 frozen deep dish pie crust (let's just make this easy…)

Blueberry Sour Cream Filling:

1 cup sour cream

¾ cup sugar

2 ½ Tablespoons flour

1 egg

¾ teaspoon almond extract

¼ teaspoon salt

2 ½ cups fresh or frozen blueberries

Butter Pecan Topping:

1/2 cup all purpose flour

4 Tablespoons butter (softened)

1/3 cup chopped pecans

2 Tablespoons granulated sugar

Directions:

In a large mixing bowl, add the sour cream, sugar, flour, egg, almond extract and salt. Mix until smooth.

Add blueberries and stir gently.

Spoon the filling inside the frozen pie crust and bake in a preheated oven at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes.

In a small mixing bowl, add the ingredients for the butter pecan topping and mix. Sprinkle the butter pecan topping on top of the pie and continue to bake another 15 minutes, until the topping is a light golden brown.

Remove pie to cool completely and refrigerate before serving.



Join Chef Char at Kitchen 242 in the Muskegon Farmers Market for a cooking class! Tickets to classes can be purchased on Eventbrite.

You can also visit Chef Char's blog at www.chefcharmorse.com

