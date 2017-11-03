What's Cooking: Brisket Chili

Brisket chili by the Grilling Company

BELMONT, MICH. - It's that time of year, it's cold outside and you're searching for all the right foods that will warm you up. Look no further, the Grilling Company has shared a tasty recipe that will keep you nice and warm!

Brisket Chili

Ingredients:

1 pound of smoked cubed brisket

3 cups of chili beans

2 cups of crushed tomatoes

2 tablespoons of chili powder

2 tablespoons of garlic salt

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a large pot and mix well.

Cook on low for 2 hours.

The Grilling Company is located at 6231 West River Dr NE in Belmont. You can learn more about them here.

