What's Cooking: Brisket Chili

BELMONT, MICH. - It's that time of year, it's cold outside and you're searching for all the right foods that will warm you up. Look no further, the Grilling Company has shared a tasty recipe that will keep you nice and warm!
Brisket Chili
Ingredients:
1 pound of smoked cubed brisket
3 cups of chili beans
2 cups of crushed tomatoes
2 tablespoons of chili powder
2 tablespoons of garlic salt
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a large pot and mix well.
Cook on low for 2 hours.
The Grilling Company is located at 6231 West River Dr NE in Belmont. You can learn more about them here.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs