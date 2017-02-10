What's Cooking: Chateaubriand For Two

Chateaubriand For Two

(Roasted Beef Tenderloin with Marble Potatoes, Roasted Baby Carrots, & Red Wine Butter Sauce.)

For the Chateaubriand:

-1-1.5 Lbs center cut beef tenderloin

-Sea salt & cracked black pepper to taste

-3 Tbsp vegetable oil

For the Sauce:

-1 cup red wine, (Cabernet Sauvignon, or Merlot work best)

-1 tsp minced garlic

-1 tsp minced shallot

-½ tsp fresh chopped thyme

-½ tsp fresh chopped rosemary

-1 tsp fresh chopped parsley.

-3 Tbsp cold butter cut into small cubes.

For the sides: (Roast at 350 F for 30-40 minutes)

1 small bag marble potatoes

1 bunch peeled baby carrots

1 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste.

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 Degrees F.

2. In a large ovenproof sauté pan, heat the vegetable oil until very hot. Add the seasoned beef tenderloin and sear until brown on all sides (about 6-8 minutes total).

3. Transfer the beef tenderloin into the oven to roast for about 8-10 minutes or until an instant read thermometer reads 125-130 for medium-rare.

4. Remove the beef from the pan and set on a small serving platter to rest along with the finished roasted vegetables from above.

5. Return the pan to the heat and add the red wine.

6. Using a wooden spoon, scrape all of the little brown bits from the bottom of the pan.

7. Add the garlic and herbs then simmer for about 3-4 minutes.

8. Turn off the heat, then slowly add the butter and swirl it around the pan until just melted and the sauce is begins to thicken just slightly.

9. Place the sauce in a gravy boat or small serving dish.

10. Carve the tenderloin tableside to really impress your date.

FireRock Grille is located at 7177 Kalamazoo Ave SE in Caledonia. For more information about their menu, hours of operation, etc. click here.

(© 2017 WZZM)