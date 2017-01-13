What's Cooking: Cork Wine and Grille's vanilla seared scallops

Cooked Scallop on a green plate, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Vanilla and scallops are two things you may not think to put on the same plate, but the two come together perfectly in this dish.

Executive Chef Mary Hunter from Cork Wine & Grille joined the WZZM 13 News at Noon to demonstrate.

Vanilla seared scallops

Ingredients:

2 medium sized parsnips, peeled and cubed

6-8 leaves of kale, stems removed, washed and dry

2 red beets, washed

3 sprigs of thyme

½ C sherry vinegar (or cider vinegar)

cornstarch

oil for frying, canola works great

3-5 jumbo scallops per person

salt & pepper

butter

vanilla bean paste (or whole vanilla bean)

Procedure:

Begin by placing the beets, thyme and vinegar in a deep pan, cover with foil and roast in the oven at 350 degrees until tender (about an hour depending on size of beets). Remove from oven and let cool. Once cooled, peel and cut into wedges. Mix cornstarch salt and pepper and toss the beet wedges in the mixture. Freeze until ready to use. Boil the parsnips in lightly salted water until tender, strain and pulse until smooth in a food processer or blender. Salt to taste. Heat oil on stovetop using a candy thermometer or a table top fryer at 350 degrees. First fry the kale leaves until crispy, stand back, these leaves will splatter hot oil when you initially drop them in! Remove leaves and drain on paper towel. Next deep fry the beet fries until crispy on the outside. Heat a pan on the stove with a small amount of olive oil. Season both sides of the scallops with salt and pepper. When pan is hot place scallops in the pan and sear each side for 1-2 minutes. Drop butter and vanilla in the pan when scallops are finished and baste the butter over the scallops with a spoon. Spread the parsnip puree on a plate, top with kale, beet fries and scallops. Top with extra vanilla butter from the pan. Enjoy!

