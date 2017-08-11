What's Cooking: 'Oysters on the Half' from Coppercraft Distillery

(Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - In this week's edition of What's Cooking, Chef Kelsey Winter-Troutwine from Coopercraft Distillery shows us how to make "Oysters on the Half" with green tomato chow chow and shoe string potato.

Before we start, you're going to need an oyster knife, New Haven or Boston Style will do, and a table top fryer or Dutch oven with oil for frying.

Oysters on the Half

Ingredients:

Oysters

One dozen, fresh, East Coast oysters

Wet salt -- make to the texture of wet sand

Bunch of chives, sliced thinly

Aleppo pepper

Grains of Paradise or black pepper

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Spanish preferred

Green tomato Chow Chow:

2ea Green Tomatoes, Diced about 2 Cups

1 Yellow Onion, Diced About 1 Cup

1 Cup Apple Cider Vinegar

1 tsp Celery Seed

Shoestring potato

Canola oil for frying

2 each - Michigan potato; Yukons preferred

Procedures:

Oysters

Once shucked, place a small amount of the chow chow on each oyster, with some shoestring potatoes, add fresh cracked grains of paradise, olive oil, chives & Aleppo on the bed of wet salt.

Green Tomato Chow Chow

Dice the green tomatoes & yellow onions. Get a medium sized pot on the stove over a medium-high heat. Add a small amount of oil to the bottom of the pot just to coat the bottom. Add in onions and reduce heat to medium. Cook onions until they turn translucent & have a soft crunch left. Add in Green tomatoes & cook for about 10-15 minutes on low heat. Add the vinegar to the mixture & cook for an additional 30 minutes

Shoestring potato

Peel or wash the potatoes - remove any dark spots and potato eyes and set the potatoes aside. Heat 2-3 inches oil in a Dutch oven or heavy-bottomed, deep pot. Bring to 365 degrees. (It is important to use a deep-fry thermometer.) Fill a large non-reactive bowl with water. Using a mandoline fitted with the fine julienne blade, cut the potatoes then place them in the water. Swish the potatoes around the water so any excess starch will be removed. Take the potatoes out of the water and place on paper towels to dry. Pat the potatoes dry with more paper towels. If you have a salad spinner, spin the potatoes. The potatoes should be as dry as possible before placing in the hot oil. The potatoes will really splatter if any water is left. Now this is very important! Place the potatoes in the oil very carefully and fry only a small amount of potatoes at a time. (If too many potatoes are added at one time, the oil will bubble over the top of the pot - trust me!) Fry the potatoes until they are brown and crispy - stir often for approximately 4 minutes. Scoop the potatoes from the hot oil with a slotted spoon and place them on a plate or pan covered with paper towels. Salt and pepper the shoestring potatoes. Check the thermometer often to make sure the oil stays around 360-365 degrees. Repeat the process until all potatoes are fried. Enjoy!

