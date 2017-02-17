What's Cooking: Pan roasted Dover sole with Rockefeller cream

Sauted filet of sole, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Executive Chef Nick Aslanian joined the WZZM 13 News at Noon from Reds at Thousand Oaks to share a recipe from their kitchen and talk about some of the fun events they have planned.

Pan roasted Dover sole with Rockefeller cream & toasted bread crumbs

Rockefeller cream ingredients:

1/4lb bacon

1/2 cup parmesan

1/2 cup shallot (minced)

2Tb garlic (minced)

1/4 cup piquillo pepper (small dice)

1 cup spinach

2 TB parsley (minced)

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 TB pernod

1 TB butter

S/P TT

Procedure:

In a sauté pan, render bacon on low medium heat until crispy. Set aside bacon and discard the fat. In the same pan add shallots, garlic and butter until translucent. Add piquillo peppers, spinach. Then deglaze with pernod. Add heavy cream and mix evenly. Reduce by 1/3 then mount with parmesan and finish with fresh chopped parsley. Season and serve over pan roasted Dover sole.

