What's Cooking: Pan roasted Dover sole with Rockefeller cream

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Executive Chef Nick Aslanian joined the WZZM 13 News at Noon from Reds at Thousand Oaks to share a recipe from their kitchen and talk about some of the fun events they have planned.
Pan roasted Dover sole with Rockefeller cream & toasted bread crumbs
Rockefeller cream ingredients:
- 1/4lb bacon
- 1/2 cup parmesan
- 1/2 cup shallot (minced)
- 2Tb garlic (minced)
- 1/4 cup piquillo pepper (small dice)
- 1 cup spinach
- 2 TB parsley (minced)
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1 TB pernod
- 1 TB butter
- S/P TT
Procedure:
- In a sauté pan, render bacon on low medium heat until crispy. Set aside bacon and discard the fat.
- In the same pan add shallots, garlic and butter until translucent.
- Add piquillo peppers, spinach. Then deglaze with pernod.
- Add heavy cream and mix evenly.
- Reduce by 1/3 then mount with parmesan and finish with fresh chopped parsley.
- Season and serve over pan roasted Dover sole.
