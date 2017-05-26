What's Cooking: Pan seared halibut and corn cream

Halibut fillet, stock image.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If you're looking for a new way to cook seafood, Chef Nick Aslanian from Reds at Thousand Oaks joined the noon news show with a suggestion, perfect for the weekend.

See a demonstration for pan roasted halibut, glazed gnocchi and corn cream in the video above and follow along with the recipe below at home.

Corn Cream Recipe

Yield 1 quart

Ingredients:

6 corn cobs (roasted 25 mins at 450 degree)

¼ cup bacon fat

1/3 cup butter

1 quart heavy cream

½ cup wine

Pinch saffron

¼ tsp Tabasco

2 ½ TB salt

Directions:

1. De husk corn, slice off all corn, separating corn and cut cobs.

2. In a small rondo add bacon fat on medium high heat and sear off all cobs, browning all sides.

3. Add butter and corn and turn heat down to medium low sweating the corn.

4. Add wine and saffron, cook until wine is cooked down.

5. Add heavy cream, seasonings, and Tabasco.

6. Bring to a boil and simmer for 3-4 minutes.

7. Remove cobs and discard. Puree in blender or food processor.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV