What's Cooking: Scallops & apple lemongrass gastrique

Scallops on black stone plate, stock image.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Chef Nick Aslanian from Reds at Thousand Oaks shared a recipe for Scallops & Apple Lemongrass Gastrique on the Noon News.

Apple Lemongrass Gastrique

Yield ½ cup

Ingredients:

1 cup apple juice

2 tablespoons honey

2/3 cup apple cider vinegar

¼ lemongrass stalk (end cut/washed, dried)

1 tsp salt

Directions

Add apple juice, honey, and lemongrass stalk to a sauce pot and bring to a boil. Simmer for 2-3 minutes on medium high heat, add apple cider vinegar. Simmer until reduced by 1/2 around 5-8 minutes. Add salt. Cool down and serve.

On Jan. 24, at 7 p.m., Reds at Thousand Oaks will host the Rodney Strong Vineyards Wine Dinner. The wine dinner will include five paired courses of food and Rodney Strong wines.

Reds at Thousand Oaks is located at 4100 Thousand Oaks Drive, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

You can learn more about the event at www.EatAtReds.com.

