What's Cooking: Steak au Poivre

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Chad Idema, Executive Chef at Grill One Eleven in Rockford joined WZZM 13 with a romantic dish for Valentine's Day.

He shared a recipe for Steak au Poivre, Garlic Truffle Cream Sauce and Engagement Pasta. The recipe for some of the sauces used in this dish are listed below.

au Poivre sauce

1 TB butter

2 TB ground pepper for steak

1/3 cup cognac

1 sprig fresh rosemary

1 cup heavy cream

Heat pan on medium heat. Pour in cognac to burn off the alcohol. When flame stops, add butter and whisk until dissolved. Add rosemary to pan and cook for 2 minutes. Add cream and reduce down until thick.

Garlic truffle cream

2 TB fresh minced garlic

1 teaspoon salt

1 lemon zested

1 teaspoon truffle zest

2 cups cream

Add garlic to sauce pan and sweat for 2 minutes. Add cream and reduce for 3 minutes. Then add lemon zest and truffle zest. Cook for additional 5 minutes until thickened.

Pesto Cream sauce

1 cup basil

1/2 cup parsley

3 garlic gloves

1 TB salt

1 TB pepper

1 cup Parmesan

1 cup Olive Oil

Blend all ingredients in a food processor or blender to make pesto. Meanwhile, add 2 cups of cream to a sauce pan and cook for two minutes. Add pesto to sauce pan and reduce by 1/3. Add pasta and toss.

