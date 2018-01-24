Switching to a plant-based diet: complex carbs

Selection of comptex carbohydrates sources on wood background, stock image. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Switching over to a plant based diet can be difficult. One of the stumbling blocks that many people find is that the amount of carbohydrates they consume increases.

It is important to make sure that the carbs that we consume are complex carbohydrates.

Bryan Nader, executive chef with Mercy Health Saint Mary’s, explains some easy swaps that you can make in your diet to help increase the complex carbs.

1. Swap all-purpose flour for whole wheat flour

2. Swap out sugary cereal for oatmeal

3. Switch from white rice to brown rice

4. Incorporate some ancient grains into your diet

5. Make the switch to whole grain pastas

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV