Taco Bell to get rid of drive-thru, add booze

September 19, 2017

HOUSTON – Taco Bell is reportedly going to open more than 300 new locations around the country but with a much different layout.

According to Food & Wine, the plans call for the new locations to be “cantina style.” They won’t have a drive-through but they will serve alcohol.

“The majority of the new urban in-line”locations will serve beer, wine, sangria, and Twisted Freezes, aka slushies with tequila, rum, or vodka. Come to think of it, a Cheesy Gordita Crunch with a tequila Twisted Freeze sounds like the perfect pairing,” reports Food & Wine.

The stores will open by 2022, mostly in urban areas. Food & Wine reports that Taco Bell will be zeroing in on big cities like Detroit, Pittsburgh, Nashville, and New York (including a plan to open at least 50 locations in Manhattan, presently there are a mere six). The new-and-improved “urban in-line” or “cantina-style” stores will be designed to express the local vibes with artwork, open kitchens, and digital menu boards.

They’ll feature local artwork and open kitchens. 

