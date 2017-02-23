Time to vote for the Whitecaps' new concession item!

We're going to show those Canadians a thing or two about food. Take fries add pulled pork, bbq sauce, beer cheese sauce and green onions put them all together and it makes all of our friends from the Great White North go from 'Eh to Heeeeeey! (Photo: West Michigan Whitecaps)

COMSTOCK PARK, MICH. - The West Michigan Whitecaps are ready for the fans to have their say!

The 8th annual fan voting contest to determine Fifth Third Ballpark’s next culinary delight starts Thursday, Feb. 23.

The list has been narrowed down from several hundred ideas submitted by fans to just 10 choices.

Click here to cast your vote!

Voting will run through Friday, March 3. The winner will be announced later in the month.

Below is a complete list and description of the 10 finalists.

Deep Fried Bubble Gum: Chewing gum and baseball has been synonymous. It’s in packs of baseball cards, it’s in the clubhouse, it’s in the dugout and now it’s in the deep fryer! Deep Fried Bubble gum is a home run of an idea!

Dessert Fries: (fries with ice cream toppings) The age long dispute between those that like sweet and those that like savory has been settled. Dessert Fries have the perfect amounts of French Fries, chocolate and strawberry sauce. It’s a sweet and savory paradise where everyone is welcome!

The Last Samuroll: (uncut sushi roll and coated it in batter. Deep fried and served with Siracha mayo). From the Land of the Rising Sun comes the biggest import since Pokemon! We’re going take that sushi roll put it on a stick, deep fry it and add a little Siracha! It won’t be the Last Samuroll you’ll ever eat.

Nacho Mama’s PB&J: (deep fried peanut butter and jelly coated in Doritos) The days of trading your sandwich at the school lunch table are over! The traditional peanut butter and jelly sandwich has been schooled.

Beercheese Poutine: (fries, pulled pork bbq sauce, beercheese sauce, green onions). We’re going to show those Canadians a thing or two about food! Take fries add pulled pork, bbq sauce, beercheese sauce and green onions put them all together and it makes all of our friends from the Great White North switch from ‘Eh to Heeeeeey!

The Alan Spammell: (fried Spam, mac ‘n cheese, bacon) Fried Spam and mac ‘n cheese might be a better duo than Alan Trammell and Lou Whitaker… That’s a stretch, but you can chalk this up to be the best double play combo of the 2017 fan food voting. Fried spam, mac n’ cheese, topped with bacon and served on bun is truly a pitcher’s best friend.

Cy Youngdae: (donut sandwich with strawberries and whipped cream) Having a donut, great! Two donuts, amazing! Add strawberries and whip cream sandwiched between two donuts is the Cy Young of all desserts! This will go down as arguably the greatest dessert in history.

I Full Tower: (footlong corn dog surrounded in onion rings). This incredible concoction could easily become the 8th wonder of the modern world just from its sheer beauty. A footlong corndog surrounded by onion rings is not only appeasing to the eye, but will make your taste buds say, “C'est fantastique."

Mighty Mac Dog: (hot dog, mac ‘n cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato on a pretzel bun). All Michiganders know to cross from the Mitten to the U.P. you use the Mighty Mac. When you cross baseball and amazing you get the Mighty Mac Dog! After eating this you’ll never be cross again.

Hula Chicken Dance: (half pineapple hollowed out and served with teriyaki chicken and rice). From the land of poi, Don Ho and Barak Obama comes this mix of Hawaii and Japan. Take a pineapple, craft into a bowl then fill it with rice and Teriyaki chicken. So good it will give a third meaning to Aloha – “more please!”

