Top food trends for 2018

Girl sitting on floor with healthy salad

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - New trends in food will emerge this year, ones that you’ll be finding not only in your favorite restaurants, but also at your local restaurants.

Executive Chef Bryan Nader from Mercy Health Saint Mary’s shares some of the top trends for this year.

Edible Flowers will show up in more foods Healing through foods with items such as apple cider vinegar, turmeric, and kefir Wine prices will continue to increase to due climate difficulties and wild fires Mushrooms will become more popular due to their unique umami qualities. Look for them to be brined, roasted, smoked Assorted flours and sweeteners Root to stem cooking Oats in dishes and oatmeal for breakfast Powders, matcha, turmeric, cocoa Sparkling waters Non-alcoholic beverages Veg-centric cooking Whole, real ingredients

