Tuesday is National Pie Day. Here's how to score free pie

To celebrate #NationalPieDay on Tuesday, all 16 Grand Traverse Pie Company locations will give away free pie with any purchase.
Stop by your nearest location that day for a coffee, soup, salad, quiche or sandwich and get a free slice of apple crumb or cherry crumb pie with your order.
For a complete list of Grand Traverse Pie Company locations, go to gtpie.com/locations.
Here are some nearby locations:
- Grand Rapids: 3224 28th St. SE, Kentwood
- Norton Shores: Pheasant Run Plaza 5817 Harvey Street
- Portage: 5303 S. Westnedge Avenue
