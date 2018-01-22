Tuesday is National Pie Day. Here's how to score free pie

High angle closeup shot of fresh baked apple, cherry and pumpkin pies on wire racks on a rustic wood kitchen table. (Photo: Scukrov, Scukrov)

To celebrate #NationalPieDay on Tuesday, all 16 Grand Traverse Pie Company locations will give away free pie with any purchase.

Stop by your nearest location that day for a coffee, soup, salad, quiche or sandwich and get a free slice of apple crumb or cherry crumb pie with your order.

For a complete list of Grand Traverse Pie Company locations, go to gtpie.com/locations.

Here are some nearby locations:

Grand Rapids : 3224 28th St. SE, Kentwood

: 3224 28th St. SE, Kentwood Norton Shores : Pheasant Run Plaza 5817 Harvey Street

: Pheasant Run Plaza 5817 Harvey Street Portage: 5303 S. Westnedge Avenue

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Lansing State Journal