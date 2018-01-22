WZZM
Tuesday is National Pie Day. Here's how to score free pie

Princess Gabbara, Lansing State Journal , WZZM 10:41 PM. EST January 22, 2018

To celebrate #NationalPieDay on Tuesday, all 16 Grand Traverse Pie Company locations will give away free pie with any purchase.

Stop by your nearest location that day for a coffee, soup, salad, quiche or sandwich and get a free slice of apple crumb or cherry crumb pie with your order.

For a complete list of Grand Traverse Pie Company locations, go to gtpie.com/locations.

Here are some nearby locations: 

