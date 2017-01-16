Whitecaps looking for next culinary delight

(Photo: instagram.com/whitecaps)

COMSTOCK PARK, MICH. - Before the first pitch of spring training flies, the West Michigan Whitecaps, along with Zeeland Food Services, Inc., are looking for the next star on the Fifth Third Ballpark menu.

Starting Monday, Jan. 16, fans can submit ideas for what new food items they would like to see served at Fifth Third Ballpark this summer.

This is the eighth year that a food item submitted by fans will be on the menu.

Past winners include the Declaration of Indigestion, Chicks with Sticks, Baco and last year’s winner, Dutch Love.

“This promotion is the first real sign baseball is coming, I love it!” said Jason Brower Whitecaps Fan Engagement and Social Media Coordinator in a press release. “The fan response is always great and the ideas range from simple to the outrageous.

"It’s a great way for West Michigan to shake off the winter blues.”

This combination of turkey pot roast, gravy, cheese curds and French fries wrapped up in a pita will be served at the Comfort Food Cart located on the concourse behind home plate. (Photo: Courtesy)

Submissions will be taken through Friday, Jan. 27.

They can be made via e-mail at playball@whitecapsbaseball.com or by clicking this link. All submissions are asked to be accompanied by a complete description and a picture, if possible.

Starting Thursday, Feb. 23, fans will be able to vote for their choice for the new 2017 concessions item.

Voting will take place on www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

The winning entry will be on the menu for all fans to enjoy.

The Whitecaps open the 2017 season on Thursday, April 6 against the South Bend Cubs at 6:35 p.m. Season and group tickets are now on sale; individual tickets will go on sale in February.

Complete ticket information, including season and group ticket prices and perks, is available online.

