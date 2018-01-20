Winner of HopCat's Crack Fry competition eats nearly two pounds of fries in six minutes

(Photo: HopCat/Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - At HopCat's Crack Fry competition on Saturday, Jan. 20, Sam Pohlen took first place by eating 1 lb 13.8 oz of crack fries in six minutes.

"I don't know if I can ever eat crack fries again," said Pohlen. "But we'll see, I guess."

Pohlen won a HopCat prize package valued at $500, and she will now go on to represent Grand Rapids at the Michigan Brewers Guild's Summer Beer Festival and world championship.

HopCat's Crack Fries were listed as one of the top 10 French fries in America by the Food Network. They are named for how addictive they are.

Also the winner of a pie eating contest, Pohlen said she felt pretty good after eating nearly two pounds of crack fries. "I honestly feel like I could maybe eat a cupcake," she joked.

Pohlen is the first woman to win the crack fries eating contest.

"Girls like food too," said Pohlen.

HopCat was also celebrating its 10th anniversary, and they offered free crack fries with each order during the event.

"We wouldn't have gotten to 10 years without the people who come and support us every day and enjoy the crack fries." said Matt Wemple the general manager of HopCat. "Whether they're two pounds at a time or a serving."

