WZZM
Close
Weather Alert 16 weather alerts
Close

Winner winner, soups for dinner! Family Fare's soup contest ends with $2,500 prize

April Stevens , WZZM 6:01 PM. EST February 24, 2018

WYOMING, MICH. - Teresa Fiocchi, from Augusta, Mich., was crowned the grand prize winner of Family Fare's Our Family is Souper contest Saturday morning. 

Fiocchi gets to take home $2,500 in free groceries for her Fiocchi Family Pasta E Fagioli soup. Her soup was chosen by a panel of judges, which included our very own Meteorologist Laura Hartman, at a final tasting event half at the Metro Family Fare Supermarket in Wyoming. 

The Food Bank of South Central Michigan, who was paired with Fiocchi during the Our Family is Souper contest, will also receive $2,500 in Our Family products.

If you're interested in Fiocchi's winning recipe, it will be featured on SpartanNash's website, along with Our Family Foods, Family Fare Supermarkets, D&W Fresh Market, Forest Hills Foods, ValuLand and VG's websites too. The recipe and ingredients will also be available through Fast Lane.

Each recipe is also available on the Our Family blog to print and make at home.

Final standings in the Our Family is Souper recipe contest are:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this.Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories