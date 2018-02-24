Our Family is Souper contest through Family Fare, SpartanNash final tasting event in Wyoming, Saturday, Feb. 24. (Photo: Laura Hartman, WZZM 13)

WYOMING, MICH. - Teresa Fiocchi, from Augusta, Mich., was crowned the grand prize winner of Family Fare's Our Family is Souper contest Saturday morning.

Fiocchi gets to take home $2,500 in free groceries for her Fiocchi Family Pasta E Fagioli soup. Her soup was chosen by a panel of judges, which included our very own Meteorologist Laura Hartman, at a final tasting event half at the Metro Family Fare Supermarket in Wyoming.

The Food Bank of South Central Michigan, who was paired with Fiocchi during the Our Family is Souper contest, will also receive $2,500 in Our Family products.

If you're interested in Fiocchi's winning recipe, it will be featured on SpartanNash's website, along with Our Family Foods, Family Fare Supermarkets, D&W Fresh Market, Forest Hills Foods, ValuLand and VG's websites too. The recipe and ingredients will also be available through Fast Lane.

Each recipe is also available on the Our Family blog to print and make at home.

Final standings in the Our Family is Souper recipe contest are:

First place: Teresa Fiocchi, of Augusta, for her Fiocchi Family Pasta e Fagioli . Teresa is paired with the Food Bank of South Central Michigan.

Teresa Fiocchi, of Augusta, for her . Teresa is paired with the Food Bank of South Central Michigan. Second place: Rita Tomaro, of Grand Rapids, for her “Delicioso” Mediterranean Sup-perb Soup . Rita is paired with God’s Kitchen.

Rita Tomaro, of Grand Rapids, for her . Rita is paired with God’s Kitchen. Third place: Amy Zeilenga, of Dorr, for her Bacon Corn Chowder . Amy is paired with Buist Community Assistance Center.

Amy Zeilenga, of Dorr, for her . Amy is paired with Buist Community Assistance Center. Fourth place: Kaye Zbiciak, of Hastings, for her Powerhouse Chicken Vegetable Soup . Kaye is paired with the Hastings Area Food Pantry.

Kaye Zbiciak, of Hastings, for her . Kaye is paired with the Hastings Area Food Pantry. Fifth place: Frederick Brushaber, of Grand Blanc, for his Kickin’ Cheeseburger Soup. Frederick is paired with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.

