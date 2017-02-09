WZZM 13's Morning News celebrates National Pizza Day

Stock photo of pizza (Photo: Thinkstock)

WEST MICHIGAN - Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day and we celebrated all morning on WZZM 13 by covering a number of pizza-related topics.

We reviewed some of our stories from the past year, so we could share some of the pizza restaurants in West Michigan that have opened recently for people who hadn't a chance to visit all of them.

Pieology opened in Grand Rapids Township on the East Beltline near Knapp's Corner in May

Flo's Pizzeria and Ristorante opened a new location in Greenville in May

Rocket Pies opened in Grand Rapids' Downtown Market in July

Giordano's opened on West Shore Drive in Holland in September

Rise Pies opened its second Michigan location at the Tanger Outlet Mall near Byron Center early this year

Midici opens on Feb. 9 inside the Shops at Westshore

Vitale's Pizza will open its newest location on M-21 in Ada where O'Brien's Market used to be

We also compiled a list of the "Best Pizza Places in Michigan" as judged by MLive, PBS and Thrillist. They criss-crossed the whole state in search of the best pizzas around. We cross-referenced those lists to find out which ones rated the highest.

The only pizza place named on all three lists was Harmony Brewing Company in Grand Rapids' Eastown neighborhood. Scoring a spot on two lists were Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen on Knapp Street in Grand Rapids, Handsome Henry's in Muskegon and Bernie O's in North Muskegon, Vitale's and Fricano's. Licari's was also named the 2016 Best Pizza in Michigan by MLive.

Wherever you are in West Michigan, enjoy National Pizza Day. And tell us on Facebook what your favorite pizza place in the area.

