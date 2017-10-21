Football fundraiser planned for #RickerStrong family

Brison Ricker was diagnosed with DIPG (Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma) last winter. He has an inoperable brain tumor. Eleven months later, Brison's younger brother, Preston was diagnosed with Thyroid cancer. (Photo: Brent Ashcroft, WZZM, WZZM)

CEDAR SPRINGS, MICH. - A local family with two children battling cancer are going to get some help from their community.

Brison Ricker was diagnosed with an inoperable, terminal brain cancer back in January 2016. We have followed his story since then very closely.

It wasn't long after Brison's diagnosis that it was discovered his younger brother, Preston, was suffering from thyroid cancer. Preston was diagnosed in December 2016.

The community has come together in a number of ways in order to help the Ricker Family, prompting them to create a Facebook page and the hashtag #RickerStrong.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, the Cedar Springs Youth Football League is hosting a community charity game and some of the proceeds are meant for the Ricker Family. Some of the proceeds will also go to other local families in need. According to the Team RickerStrong Facebook page, the family will be at the game with the can trailer to collect any returnables.

The game is happening at the Red Hawk Stadium starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for children.

If you would like to send support to the Ricker Family, they have a GoFundMe and a Paypal.

