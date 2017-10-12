Get ready to laugh: Local theatre group performs comedy at Dog Story Theater

Local group performs popular comedy in Grand Rapids. (Photo: Fleszar, Christopher)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If you enjoy local theater you might want to check out [title of show] at the Dog Show Theater this weekend. Two cast members joined us Thursday on WZZM 13 News at Noon.

Check out the synopsis below:

You're reading the official blurb, or short summary, of [title of show]. Blurb. That's a funny word. We spent a lot of time on this blurb so please read the whole blurb. [title of show] is a musical about two nobodies named Hunter and Jeff who decide to write a completely original musical starring themselves and their attractive and talented ladyfriends, Susan and Heidi. Their musical, [title of show], gets into the New York Musical Theatre Festival and becomes a hit. Then it gets an off-Broadway production at the Vineyard Theatre, and wins three Obie Awards! Then (drumroll if you've got a drum) it's announced that their musical is going to Broadway (hooray!) and people start seeing this blurb everywhere! They read that The New York Times called [title of show]"DELECTABLE ENTERTAINMENT! A postmodern homage to the grand tradition of backstage musicals like Babes in Arms, Kiss Me, Kate and A Chorus Line." Fully intrigued, those people snatch up tickets and help make Hunter and Jeff's life-long dream come true!

The show will be at the Dog Story Theater -- general admission tickets will be $18 and senior/student tickets will be at the box office for $12.

There will be a show on Friday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m., on Saturday at 8 p.m. and on Sunday at 3 p.m.

