Grand Rapids Public Library celebrated African American history with Taste of Soul Sunday

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Public Library celebrated African American history and culture on Sunday, Feb. 18 at Taste of Soul Sunday.

The event features African American art, music, literature, history and food. There were also presentations about the history of athlete activism.

Free food was provided by NoLo‘s Soul, Irie Kitchen, Big Ed’s BBQ and Mosby’s Popcorn.

The library also has a Black Family History Series happening on Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. Registration is not required, but a free lunch is provided if you RSVP.

