Grand Rapids Public Museum comes to life for Night at Your Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Public Museum came to life Wednesday night, but with out the help of Ben Stiller.

The annual Night At Your Museum event is based on the popular movie series with the similar name.

As they got there, participants were given a flashlight and an honorary security badge to explore the dimly-lit museum and the exhibits.

The night ended with mid-evil knights dueling with swords.

For the first time this year, those at the event were able to buy tickets to see the museum's traveling exhibit Dragons, Unicorns and Mermaids.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV