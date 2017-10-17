Fall feelings: Happy Cat Cafe hosts pumpkin-carving

Happy Cat Cafe hosts pumpkin carving with cats!

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - It's finally time for cider, hay rides and pumpkin carving! The Happy Cat Cafe in downtown Grand Rapids have figured out a way to combine furry friends with the best things about fall.

They're hosting pumpkin carving with cats! The first date is sold out, but no worries, a second has been added for Oct. 27, at 7: p.m. Tickets include all supplies, beverages (including pumpkin spice coffee), snacks and an hour and a half with the cats! You also get to take your creation home.

Happy Cat Cafe offers coffee and cat adoption all under one roof!

This is only one of the events Happy Cat Cafe hosts. For a full list visit their Facebook.

All cats can be adopted on location. The Happy Cat Cafe is changing the way cats get adopted. They partner with Carols Ferals, an organization that sets out to end feline overpopulation in West Michigan through community education and empowerment.

