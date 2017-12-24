WZZM
'A gift that keeps on giving': Local man in tears after getting heartfelt gift from daughter

April Stevens , WZZM 2:50 PM. EST December 24, 2017

SPARTA, MICH. - One Sparta woman says her "heart is happy" after giving her father a very special gift. 

In a Facebook post that Kourtney Umlor shared on Friday, her father -- Kevin -- sheds a couple tears after opening his Christmas present. 

Kourtney says she spent two days hand sewing a pair of gloves and hat. She used a wool sweater that her grandfather used to wear -- he passed away last year, the post explains. 

Now, Kevin can keep warm all winter long with such a wonderfully heartfelt gift. 

