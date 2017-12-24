'A gift that keeps on giving': Local man in tears after getting heartfelt gift from daughter

Kevin Umlor wiping away tears after receiving a hat and gloves sewn together from his late father's wool sweater. (Photo: Courtesy of Kourtney Umlor)

SPARTA, MICH. - One Sparta woman says her "heart is happy" after giving her father a very special gift.

In a Facebook post that Kourtney Umlor shared on Friday, her father -- Kevin -- sheds a couple tears after opening his Christmas present.

Kourtney says she spent two days hand sewing a pair of gloves and hat. She used a wool sweater that her grandfather used to wear -- he passed away last year, the post explains.

Now, Kevin can keep warm all winter long with such a wonderfully heartfelt gift.

Kourtney's card to her dad (Photo: Courtesy of Kourtney Umlor)

