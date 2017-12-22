A West Michigan boy gets the gift of mobility this Christmas

CUTLERVILLE, MICH. - Seven-year-old Isiah David got Betty White for Christmas.

"Yeah, Betty White! That's the name of the van!" said Isiah.

The David family lost their previous wheelchair accessible van in a fire, so they had been saving up for a new one to be able to accommodate Isiah, who suffers from muscular dystrophy.

Lori's Voice is a local nonprofit that donates 100 percent of their donations toward children with special needs. On Thursday, Dec. 22, their donations made 'Betty White' a reality for the David clan.

"We were hoping and praying they could get this van before Christmas. So, this is really exciting for us and for them," said Dave Hastings, co-founder of Lori's Voice.

This comes just after Hastings and his wife Lori, the other founder behind Lori's Voice, suffered a car accident just last week. The accident hospitalized Lori.

"Lori is stable -- we were in an accident this past Monday. She broke some bones and it caused some internal bleeding. So, for her, this [donation] is going to be great," Hastings said.

Lori also suffers from muscular dystrophy, and she has dedicated her life to helping children with special needs find their independence.

