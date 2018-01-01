Degage and Flo's Pizzeria hand out pizza to homeless in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - In downtown Grand Rapids on New Year's Day, pizza was handed out to homeless people in the area.

Staff from Flo's Pizzeria served up the free slices at Degage Ministries. This is the pizza restaurant's third year giving out food during the holidays.

The event is intended to spread some holiday cheer to those who are less fortunate.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV