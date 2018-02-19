Deputy to run across Michigan to honor fallen officers

Kent County Sheriff's Department Traffic Squad Reserve Deputy Matt Garbarino. (Photo: trafficsquad.com/mirun)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A reserve deputy plans to run across Michigan to honor the state's fallen officers.

Kent County Sheriff's Department Traffic Squad Reserve Deputy Matt Garbarino will run from the fallen officer memorial in Pontiac to a memorial at the Ottawa County Sheriff Office. Garbarino will begin the 160-mile trek June 4 to raise money for the Concern of Police Survivors charity that supports the families of fallen officers.

He plans to run about 40 miles each day to finish by June 7.

Garbarino will also carry the Thin Blue Line American Flag, which represents solidarity with police and honors those who've died in the line of duty.

The Officer Down Memorial Page says 590 Michigan officers have died in the line of duty.

For more information, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Associated Press