Give someone a hug! It's National Hugging Day

Rose White , WZZM 4:41 PM. EST January 21, 2018

Jan. 21 is National Hugging Day, and it was created by a Michigander named Kevin Zaborney. 

Zaborney created the holiday in 1986 as a day that was devoted to hugging your friends and family. 

Research has shown that hugs can reduce anxiety, make people feel less lonely and can even make people healthier. 

National Hugging Day falls in between two major holidays: Christmas and Valentine's Day. 

