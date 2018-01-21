Give someone a hug! It's National Hugging Day

Jan. 21 is National Hugging Day, and it was created by a Michigander named Kevin Zaborney.
Zaborney created the holiday in 1986 as a day that was devoted to hugging your friends and family.
Research has shown that hugs can reduce anxiety, make people feel less lonely and can even make people healthier.
National Hugging Day falls in between two major holidays: Christmas and Valentine's Day.
There's nothing quite like a good hug.— Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) January 21, 2018
💛#NationalHuggingDay #NationalHugDay #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/fHBfln6jfR
Happy #NationalHuggingDay! pic.twitter.com/vppAqdURot— Sierra Club (@SierraClub) January 21, 2018
I need a hug(e bag of Cheetos). #NationalHuggingDay pic.twitter.com/sUkwv167di— Chester Cheetah (@ChesterCheetah) January 21, 2018
Not sure who is enjoying these hugs more, the pups or us? #NationalHuggingDay pic.twitter.com/pZQ2kUpGHv— Guide Dogs (@guidedogs) January 21, 2018
