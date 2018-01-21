Give someone a hug! It's National Hugging Day

Senior Hugging (Photo: Northern Physical Therapy)

Jan. 21 is National Hugging Day, and it was created by a Michigander named Kevin Zaborney.

Zaborney created the holiday in 1986 as a day that was devoted to hugging your friends and family.

Research has shown that hugs can reduce anxiety, make people feel less lonely and can even make people healthier.

National Hugging Day falls in between two major holidays: Christmas and Valentine's Day.

© 2018 WZZM-TV