Gladys Misiewicz celebrated her 104th birthday

Three years ago Gladys Misiewicz was preparing for her first ever 5K race at the age of 100. On Oct. 31, she was still going strong and celebrated another birthday.

The staff at Villa Maria Retirement Community gave Gladys the ultimate birthday surprise.

"Everyday is a beautiful day--it's a gift!" said Gladys.

And being born on Halloween? Gladys remembers what it was like as a child.

"When we were children, all we did on Halloween was ring doorbells and soap windows and run," she said.

