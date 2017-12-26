GRPD 'angel' officer buys a bike for an 11-year-old for Christmas

(Photo: GRPD/Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - When a Grand Rapids Police Department officer found out that 11-year-old Duke had never owned a bike, he decided to do something about.

The anonymous officer arranged to bring Duke to the Elves and More Bike Giveaway, which handed out more than 1,000 bikes to kids in Grand Rapids on Saturday, Dec. 23. But when they got there, all the bikes had already been given away.

According to a Facebook post from the GRPD, the officer couldn't just take Duke home without a bike.

So, the two went to Meijer and the 11-year-old picked out a bike.

The post also says, "Here's to all those that go above and beyond this holiday season to bring a little extra joy to someone else."

Over the holiday weekend, police officers in Newaygo also made sure that one person's Christmas went well. When a package was delivered to the wrong address, they tracked down the owner and got the Christmas present to her just in time.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

