Hundreds of customers getting refunded for their jewelry after historic snowfall

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Tuesday, Dec. 26 was a great day to be a Siegel Jewelers customer.

Siegel, a family-owned business in Grand Rapids, ran their sixth annual 'Let it Snow' promotion.

The deal: if snowfall levels reach 6 inches by Christmas Day, any customer who made a jewelry purchase between Nov. 14 and Dec. 14 gets a refund.

Well, for the first time since they've been running the promotion, snowfall surpassed that magic number on Dec. 25, 2017.

"We were hoping it would happen, so we could see everybody's smiling faces in here! We planned for it," said Jaron Siegel, the fifth generation to work in the store.

Jaron Siegel estimated that several hundred customers shopped during that time period amounting to roughly $100,000 in available refunds.

Customers also have the option to get an in-store credit with a bonus.

Greg Setterington was one of the lucky customers. He bought his fiance, Cozette Groot, a custom-made diamond necklace. Today, he found out that necklace was free.

"I thought with my luck it will be 5.9 inches instead of 6," Setterington said.

Setterington and his fiance are both widows, but they've been friends for more than 20 years.

They were neighbors in the Northview area, where both parents raised their kids.

Several years ago, Setterington and Groot lost their spouses.

Just last March, the two got engaged.

"We were both friends with each other's spouses, which is really nice," Groot said.

The two are headed off to Florida later this week.

"Life is good," Groot said with a smile.

Their only problem now is figuring out who gets to take the refunded cash.

