Kalamazoo bus driver who lost leg to crash 'grateful to still be here'

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The bus driver who lost her leg after a serious crash has been working diligently in physical therapy to regain some sort of normalcy.

La Shon Diallo was working overtime as a bus driver to earn extra money for a new roof on her home. She told Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital that just before the crash, she remembers the light turning green, and then waking up in the hospital.

Diallo, 47, and the suspected drunken driver both sustained serious injuries in the May 24 crash. Diallo's right leg was amputated above the knee -- she was cared for at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo and Select Specialty Hospital in Battle Creek before being transferred to Mary Free Bed in Grand Rapids for rehabilitation.

Diallo has been at Mary Free Bed for seven weeks, working incredibly hard in physical, occupational and recreational therapy to regain her strength, balance and independence.

“Before, I was afraid to sit up in bed,” Diallo said. “And now I’m walking – up a hill.”

Diallo graduated from the inpatient Amputee Program on Aug. 25 and will continue outpatient therapy, said she’s learned to trust people since her accident.

“And you need to trust yourself,” she said. “I think I’m going to be OK.”

