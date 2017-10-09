LIFE | Baby LaFave is finally here!

Baby Johanna Joyce LaFave, JJ for short, is finally here! (Photo: Courtesy of Nick LaFave / Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - We have anxiously been awaiting the arrival of a special addition to the WZZM 13 family -- Baby LaFave.

Evening news anchor, Nick LaFave, shared the news to his Facebook on Monday morning. Johanna Joyce LaFave, nicknamed J.J. for short, was born on Sunday, Oct. 8.

J.J. and her mom, Kristy, are doing great according to Nick's post.

Congratulations to the LaFave's!

via GIPHY

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV