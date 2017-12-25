Local church hands out stockings to people in need in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Volunteers from Banner of Christ Church in Byron Center walked around downtown Grand Rapids on Christmas Day handing out stockings to people in need.

The stockings were filled with gloves, scarves, socks and candy.

This tradition has been happening for 10 years, and organizers say the reason behind it is quite simple.

"We get to come down here and share that love with them and let them know that they are loved and that Jesus does love them and we love them too," said Bill VanderGeld. "Maybe they just need to know that somebody cares."

Vandergeld said there's been a couple of years where some of the homeless people actually sang a song for the group in anticipation of the stockings.

