Military dad returns home to surprise son at school

Jaxon Ritsema reunited with his dad, Robert, at a special Donuts for Dad event at Dorr Elementary School on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. (Photo: Courtesy of Laurie Zywiczynski)

DORR, MICH. - Get your tissue ready!

On Friday, Oct. 20, Jaxon Ritsema, a 3rd grade student from Dorr Elementary was given quite the surprise at the school's annual Donuts for Dad event.

Jaxon was disappointed that his dad, St. First Class Robert Ritsema, would not be able to join in the event. Sgt. Ritsema has been serving in the U.S. Army and station in Bulgaria -- he was expected to return home until December.

But to everyone surprise, Jaxon's mom, Jodie, had arranged for Sgt. Ritsema to come to Jaxon's school. Jaxon thought he was meeting his grandpa, but was overjoyed to see his dad instead.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

