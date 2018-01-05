Muskegon firefighters raise $1200 to fight muscular dystrophy

(Photo: Muskegon Township Firefighters Local 4132/Facebook)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Muskegon Township Firefighters raised over $1200 with their Fill the Boot campaign. All the money is going towards fighting muscular dystrophy.

The firefighters raised the money by serving the community food at G&L Chili Dogs on Apple Avenue.

The fire department is doing another Fill the Boot event on Jan.19 at the G&L Chili Dogs on Holton Road.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV