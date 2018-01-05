WZZM
Muskegon firefighters raise $1200 to fight muscular dystrophy

The Fill the Boot event raised money for the MDA.

Staff , WZZM 11:11 PM. EST January 05, 2018

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Muskegon Township Firefighters raised over $1200 with their Fill the Boot campaign. All the money is going towards fighting muscular dystrophy. 

The firefighters raised the money by serving the community food at G&L Chili Dogs on Apple Avenue. 

The fire department is doing another Fill the Boot event on Jan.19 at the G&L Chili Dogs on Holton Road. 

