Newaygo Police help deliver a lost Christmas package

NEWAYGO, MICH. - On Friday afternoon Dec. 22, DeAnna Strong ordered a Christmas present for a friend from Amazon. Today, Dec. 24, Strong got a notification saying that the package had been delivered, but it didn't make it to her house.

Instead the Christmas present ended up being delivered to Newaygo United Methodist Church. Debra Gage-Prins found the package at the church and tried tracking down the original address with no luck. Then, Gage-Prins and her husband Tim, reached out to Newaygo Police.

The officers ended up finding and contacting Strong's grandparents. Strong happened to be at her grandparents' house for a Christmas party when the Newaygo Police officers knocked on the door holding the package.

In a Facebook post, Strong says, "This was such an act of kindness, and it makes my heart warm knowing that the police are out there making sure people get their packages to give to people they care about."

"It made my day," she said.

Newaygo Police also commented on the story. "Doing what we can to make the spirit of community helping community easily visible in our wonderful little city," they said on Facebook.

Strong, Debra Gage-Prins and Newaygo Police posted on Facebook about the package. Here are the posts chronologically, showing the timeline of the lost package:

