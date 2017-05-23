One Good Thing: How Godwin Heights softball teaches a life lesson

Julia looks on during a softball game. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - In softball, you gauge winning and losing in simple terms: a higher score means you win. But, in life, winning is defined by many things that are far more important.

One local coach teaches his players that lesson every season in a very unique way.

Every game is like a story: there's conflict, drama, rising action, characters, an audience to enjoy it -- but this narrative is about the story within the story.

"Dear Julia..."

Instead of pitches and swings, David Levian's Godwin Heights softball team takes time to work on their words and feelings.

"Some of these kids, they come from tough lives," Levian said. "They don't like to express their emotions."

Each girl picks someone -- a family member, friend, in this case, a teammate -- someone who means something to them. They write down why and tell them.

In front of the entire team.

"If I can get them to do that, I think that makes them better people," Levian said.

Soon, their season will end. The gloves, bats and balls will be put away until next spring. Who won which games may be forgotten. More likely to be remembered, though, are the relationships built and strengthened by an exercise that may not have anything to do with sports but everything to do with life.

"Your child might not be a better softball player, but by the time I'm done with them, they'll be a better person," Levian said.

If you have a suggestion for a "One Good Thing" story, go to Nick LaFave's Facebook page and send him a message!

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV