Paralyzed at 15 years old, Calvin College student walks at graduation

Garrett Bazany has a lot to celebrate. The Grand Haven man is paralyzed from his chest down from a trampoline accident when he was 15 years old. He made it across the graduation stage to receive his Calvin College diploma. (Photo: Custom)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Saturday was a special day for roughly 900 Calvin College graduates, including one who aimed to prove to his peers anything is possible.

The sound of pomp and circumstance echoed Saturday, May 20, throughout Van Noord Arena -- a song that could not be sweeter for Garrett Bazany.

"I never would have thought that would be where I am today," Bazany said.

The biochemistry major has had quite the life journey. At 15 years old, he was jumping on his trampoline when he landed on his head and was instantly paralyzed from the chest down.

"I went through this whole phase of feeling like my life was over. Basically I told my parents the day after, my life's over what am I going to do now," Bazany said as he thought back at that dark time.

But Bazany quit feeling sorry for himself and promised he wouldn't lose his sense of adventure.

"Once I realized all the things that I could do, I kind of had a whole personality switch," he said. "I water ski, I snow ski, I rock climb, I just try to stay as active as I can."

But there has always been a goal, to get back on his feet.

Bazany has spent years in physical therapy, most recently traveling to Detroit once a week to learn how to walk for one special occasion.

"To finally go out there and do it and show that I've had a normal experience through college and finish it off with a normal walking across the stage, is just kind of like, that was my end goal," he said.

On Saturday, in front of thousands, that mission was accomplished.

With help from a walker, Bazany received his college diploma on his two feet, followed by a standing ovation.

"As long as you stay positive and stay true to who you are, it’s the best way to get through any tough time in life," he said.

Bazany graduated with a degree in biochemistry. He plans to take a little break and eventually head to graduate school.

