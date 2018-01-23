"They believed in me that much," Hesperia student battling cancer responds to community support

The VanBuskirk family made "Belive 71" shirts to help raise money for his battle with cancer." (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Connor VanBuskirk was floored when he saw the video.

"It brought tears to my eyes that they actually did that -- that they believed in me that much" said the 15-year-old sophomore at Hesperia High School.

VanBuskirk was diagnosed with stage four Hodgekin's Lymphoma earlier this month. He recently started chemotherapy at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

On Jan. 17, Hesperia Community Schools shared a video on Facebook of its high school students singing Journey's "Don't Stop Believing," and spelling out "We love you," with their bodies on the gymnasium floor. The video has more than 1,100 views and 300 shares.

The love the community has shown Connor is unbelievable, said Wayne VanBuskirk, Connor's father.

"I didn't know that he touched so many people," Wayne said. "It's just an unreal outpouring."

Connor has played left tackle for the Hesperia High School football team for the last two years. He said when he completes treatment, he wants to get back on the field.

"I want to play in college, and then, eventually, make it to the NFL," Connor said.

His family made motivation shirts using his jersey number that read, "Believe 71," on the front and, "Team Connor," on the back. They've already sold more than 300 around the community.

One of Connor's teachers is also selling "Connor Strong" bracelets at the school. In total, the family has raised roughly $1,700 for his fight with cancer.

"It's been unbelievable," Connor said. "They've been so supportive. [I] can't really wait until six months are over, so I can get back to my regular life."

A friend started a GoFundMe page for Connor Monday that already raised more than $800.

