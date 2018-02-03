Wertz Warriors finish 900-mile snowmobile ride

The Wertz Warriors finished their 7-day, 900-mile snowmobile ride on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Along the way, the snowmobilers raised money for Special Olympics Michigan, and it is the 37th year that the group rode across Northern Michigan.

This year's trek went from Clinton Township to Petoskey.

The Wertz Warriors was started by Vic Wertz, a former Detroit Tiger. Since 1982, the group has raised over $9.7 million for Special Olympics Michigan.

